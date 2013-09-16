FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche nominates Lufthansa's Christoph Franz as new chairman
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 16, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Roche nominates Lufthansa's Christoph Franz as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it nominated Deutsche Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz to succeed Franz Humer as chairman of its board of directors.

Franz will stand for election at Roche’s annual shareholder meeting on March 4, the company said in a statement.

“Roche is getting a chairman with outstanding personal qualities and an impressive record as head of a major global company. I am sure that his extensive experience, exceptional global network and strong links to Switzerland will be great assets,” Humer was quoted as saying in the statement.

German airline Lufthansa announced on Monday Franz was not available for a further term as CEO.

Media had reported at the weekend that Franz was in talks to leave Lufthansa and was in pole position to take over as Roche chairman.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.