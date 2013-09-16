Roche nominates Lufthansa's Christoph Franz as new chairman

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it nominated Deutsche Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz to succeed Franz Humer as chairman of its board of directors.

Franz will stand for election at Roche’s annual shareholder meeting on March 4, the company said in a statement.

“Roche is getting a chairman with outstanding personal qualities and an impressive record as head of a major global company. I am sure that his extensive experience, exceptional global network and strong links to Switzerland will be great assets,” Humer was quoted as saying in the statement.

German airline Lufthansa announced on Monday Franz was not available for a further term as CEO.

Media had reported at the weekend that Franz was in talks to leave Lufthansa and was in pole position to take over as Roche chairman.