Roche to dissolve Applied Science business
April 23, 2013 / 5:15 AM / in 4 years

Roche to dissolve Applied Science business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it would dissolve its Applied Science business, leading to 170 job cuts in Germany and the United States as price pressures and funding cuts in life-science research weigh.

The Basel-based drugmaker said it had also decided to end its partnership with IBM to develop a nanopore-based sequencing platform due to high technical risks involved.

It has also decided to return its ISFET project, for the development of a semiconductor-based sequencing system, to DNA Electronics.

