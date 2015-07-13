FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche says immunotherapy atezolizumab shows some success in study
July 13, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Roche says immunotherapy atezolizumab shows some success in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Monday the investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab from its Genentech unit shrank tumours in people with a specific type of bladder cancer in a pivotal study.

“We plan to present results at an upcoming medical meeting, and will discuss next steps with health authorities to bring a new treatment option to patients as soon as possible,” Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development Sandra Horning said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

