Roche biotech unit submits skin cancer drug application to US regulator

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Genentech, U.S. biotech unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche holding, said on Monday it had filed a marketing application to U.S. regulators for the use of its experimental drug in combination with another medicine to treat an advanced form of skin cancer.

Cobimetinib is designed to be used with another Roche drug called Zelboraf for patients with tumours that have a mutation in a gene known as BRAF that allows melanoma cells to grow.

When used in this way, the drug helped people with advanced melanoma live longer without their disease worsening, results of a Phase III trial showed in July. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Anand Basu)