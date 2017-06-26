ZURICH, June 26 Roche's investigational
haemophilia drug emicizumab cut the bleed rate by 87 percent in
patients who had developed resistance to standard treatment,
compared with those who instead got bypassing agents, the Swiss
company said on Monday.
Roche is counting on emicizumab to wrest a share of the $11
billion-a-year haemophilia drug market now dominated by
traditional treatments from Novo Nordisk and Shire
.
The drugmaker released the data ahead of the International
Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) industry meeting in
Berlin next month.
In the late-stage study, 62.9 percent of patients receiving
emicizumab experienced zero treated bleeds compared to 5.6
percent of those receiving so-called bypassing agents, Roche
said.
Haemophilia patients' blood does not clot properly,
requiring life-saving infusions of clotting factors.
Development of resistance, or inhibitors, in many of those
being treated can interfere with efforts to control their
bleeding, so Roche is hoping its drug, also known as ACE910,
will offer a new avenue of treatment.
Analysts called Monday's data release convincing, with
Jefferies saying it underpins its $5 billion peak sales estimate
for the medicine.
"If full presentation of the data at the ISTH reassure on
safety, our mid-term EPS estimates and valuation could increase
by 2 percent to 4 percent," Jefferies' Jeffrey Holford wrote in
a note to investors.
Still, analysts continue to cite several adverse events in
Roche's studies including thrombotic microangiopathy - damage to
blood vessels in vital organs -- that accompanied repeated high
doses of bypassing agents to treat breakthrough bleeds.
Though Roche has said one death came after a patient refused
a blood transfusion for religious reasons, analysts' concern
remains.
"From a safety perspective, treatment with this drug will
require physicians to carefully manage the use of bypassing
agents," wrote Vontobel's Stefan Schneider. That "could limit
uptake", he said.
Roche plans to file the drug with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for approval for patients with inhibitors later
this year, with follow-on submissions in 2018.
(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Louise Heavens)