EU agency raps Roche over reporting on drug safety

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday it was investigating deficiencies in medicine-safety reporting by Swiss drugmaker Roche, following a inspection by British regulators that highlighted shortcomings.

“There is at present no evidence of a negative impact for patients and while the investigations are being conducted there is no need for patients or healthcare professionals to take any action,” the agency added in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Keith Weir)