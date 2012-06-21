FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agency raps Roche over reporting on drug safety
June 21, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

EU agency raps Roche over reporting on drug safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday it was investigating deficiencies in medicine-safety reporting by Swiss drugmaker Roche, following a inspection by British regulators that highlighted shortcomings.

“There is at present no evidence of a negative impact for patients and while the investigations are being conducted there is no need for patients or healthcare professionals to take any action,” the agency added in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Keith Weir)

