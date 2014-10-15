FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves two treatments from Roche, Boehringer for fatal lung disorder
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves two treatments from Roche, Boehringer for fatal lung disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two drugs to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), marking its first-ever approvals for the fatal lung disease with no clear etiology and no cure.

Roche Holding AG's Esbriet, which is already in use in Europe and Canada, and privately held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev both received the regulatory nod much earlier than expected. (1.usa.gov/1qwx6Cj) (1.usa.gov/1qwyxk5)

Esbriet was developed by InterMune Inc, which Switzerland-based Roche agreed to buy for $8.3 billion in August, banking largely on the treatment’s potential.

The agency’s decision is a crucial milestone in the management of the disease, which affects about 100,000 people in the United States. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.