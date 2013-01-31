FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche reports positive results for leukaemia drug in study
#Healthcare
January 31, 2013

Roche reports positive results for leukaemia drug in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Roche’s GA101 drug significantly improved progression-free survival in people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), giving the Swiss drugmaker the first signal it may have a viable successor to its current best-selling medicine.

Roche said on Thursday data from the first late-stage study on GA101 found taking the drug significantly reduced the risk of the disease worsening or death compared with the chemotherapy chlorambucil alone.

The Basel-based drugmaker is banking on the success of GA101 to fend off the threat of so-called biosimilar copies of its cancer and arthritis treatment MabThera, its top seller in 2012 with sales of 6.7 billion Swiss francs ($7.3 billion). (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
