REFILE-Roche, Galenica reach U.S. selling deal for anaemia treatment

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - Roche and Galenica said they have reached an exclusive license agreement to sell the Basel-based drugmaker’s Mircera, a treatment for symptomatic anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease, in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Roche will receive upfront and milestone payments, supply reimbursements, as well as tiered royalties on Mircera, but the specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed by either company.