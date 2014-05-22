FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drugmaker Roche says visited by authorities in China
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 22, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Drugmaker Roche says visited by authorities in China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI/ZURICH, May 22 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Thursday it had been visited by a unit of China’s anti-trust regulator, amid increasing scrutiny over business practices in the pharmaceutical sector in the country.

“We understand that a local government unit in Hangzhou visited Roche’s offices on May 21, but the specific details are not yet clear. We will cooperate fully with the work of the relevant government department,” Roche said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Thursday.

A Basel-based spokesman added that the authority was a local unit of China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), one of the country’s anti-trust regulators, and the body which usually takes the lead on probes into corruption.

Last week Chinese authorities charged executives at British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline over bribery and corruption, with legal and industry sources saying that the crackdown against the pharmaceuticals sector was now likely to get more intense.

GSK has said it wants “to reach a resolution that will enable the company to continue to make an important contribution to the health and welfare of China and its citizens”. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI and Caroline Copley in ZURICH; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.