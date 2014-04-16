FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU medicines agency warns of stolen Roche cancer drug
#Healthcare
April 16, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

EU medicines agency warns of stolen Roche cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency warned on Wednesday that vials of Roche’s breast cancer Herceptin, thought to have been stolen from hospitals in Italy, have been tampered with and reintroduced into the supply chain.

“Italian law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the theft and are looking at whether other medicines may also be affected,” the agency said in a brief statement.

So far, there are no reports that any harm has come to patients who may have been given the stolen drug, which was sold on under false credentials. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland)

