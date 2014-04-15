FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adverse currency moves hit Roche first-quarter sales
April 15, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Adverse currency moves hit Roche first-quarter sales

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - Adverse currency moves weighed on first-quarter sales at Roche Holding AG, which fell 1 percent, despite a healthy uptake of its new cancer medicines.

The world’s largest maker of cancer drugs said first quarter sales were 11.5 billion Swiss francs ($13.08 billion), slightly below the average analyst forecast of 11.89 billion in a Reuters poll.

A weak U.S. dollar, Japanese yen and Latin American currencies took a toll, shaving 6 percentage points off first-quarter sales. Excluding the impact of currencies, sales were up 5 percent. ($1 = 0.8791 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

