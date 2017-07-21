FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche's tecentriq receives positive opinion from EU medicines agency
July 21, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 21 minutes ago

Roche's tecentriq receives positive opinion from EU medicines agency

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel said on Friday it has recommended Roche's immunotherapy Tecentriq as a treatment for advanced bladder and lung cancer, setting the stage for European Commission approval this year.

Roche received a positive opinion for the treatment from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Tecentriq, which Roche has designed to help the immune system find and kill tumours that otherwise may avoid detection, won approval in the United States last year as a first-line treatment for bladder and lung cancer. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; editing by Jason Neely)

