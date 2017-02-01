FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Roche says committed to diabetes care after report it may exit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 1, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 7 months ago

Roche says committed to diabetes care after report it may exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it remains committed to its diabetes care business following a report that the company was considering options for the unit.

There has been "no change", said a Roche spokesman. "We remain committed to Diabetes Care."

Bloomberg had reported alternatives for the unit could include a partial sale or spinoff and the sale could fetch as much as $5 billion, citing people familiar with the matter. [bloom.bg/2knSjG5 ]

Roche said last year it had no plans to sell the business.

There has been activity with similar businesses, with Johnson & Johnson saying last week that it is looking to divest its diabetes division. Bayer AG sold its diabetes business to KKR and Panasonic in 2015 for $1.1 billion.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.