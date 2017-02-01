Roche says committed to diabetes care after report it may exit

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it remains committed to its diabetes care business following a report that the company was considering options for the unit.

There has been "no change", said a Roche spokesman. "We remain committed to Diabetes Care."

Bloomberg had reported alternatives for the unit could include a partial sale or spinoff and the sale could fetch as much as $5 billion, citing people familiar with the matter. [bloom.bg/2knSjG5 ]

Roche said last year it had no plans to sell the business.

There has been activity with similar businesses, with Johnson & Johnson saying last week that it is looking to divest its diabetes division. Bayer AG sold its diabetes business to KKR and Panasonic in 2015 for $1.1 billion.