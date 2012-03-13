UPDATE 2-U.S. FTC asks Roche for more information on Illumina bid

* Seeks information on Roche’s microarray business

* Request extends waiting period on proposed deal by 10 days

March 13 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission related to its $5.7 billion hostile bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina Inc.

The agency is seeking more information on Roche’s microarray business. Microarrays, also known as gene chips, are used by scientists to analyze the expression of thousands of genes simultaneously.

The request extends the waiting period on the proposed transaction by 10 days after Roche provides the information requested by the FTC, unless it is extended voluntarily by Roche or terminated sooner by the FTC.

Illumina has adopted a “poison pill” defense strategy for Roche’s unsolicited bid and has advised shareholders not to tender any of their shares on the grounds the price was too low.

Roche said it will continue to cooperate with the FTC as it conducts its review of the proposed transaction.

San Diego-based Illumina makes machines that decode a person’s entire genome and would give Roche a leading position in the market for gene sequencing, which can help identify which patients may benefit from a given drug.