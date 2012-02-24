Roche seen extending Illumina offer at same price

* Roche offering $5.7 bln in tender expiring at midnight

* Feels bid “full and fair”, Illumina has rejected as too low

* Roche has history of succeeding in hostile takeovers

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche looks set to extend its $5.7 billion cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina when the offer expires at midnight on Friday, sticking to its established, and so far successful, M&A playbook.

Roche is bidding $44.50 a share for the San-Diego-based group, an offer it views as “full and fair”, but one Illumina has dismissed as too low.

The frosty reception from the Californians is unlikely to faze Roche, which has a history of success with hostile takeouts and also faces little risk of competition from rival bidders, according to most analysts.

Earlier buys, such as that of diagnostic test-maker Ventana or U.S. biotech group Genentech, indicate Roche is happy to take its time with deals and that it will ultimately prevail with a sweetened offer.

“I think you can use Ventana as a proxy for what we’re going to see with Illumina. Roche will likely extend its offer at the same conditions. The market clearly expects that the final price will be sweetened but it is too early for that,” Kepler Capital Markets analyst Martin Voegtli said.

Roche took seven months to buy Ventana for $3.4 billion in 2008, when chief executive Severin Schwan was head of its diagnostics unit. It first made an unsolicited, low-end bid before increasing its original offer by 19 percent.

Illumina shares shot up to $55 from $37.69 after Roche announced its offer and closed at $51.29 on Thursday in a sign investors are hopeful Roche will raise its offer.

“This is the missing piece in diagnostics and it is also a bridge to personalised medicine, which is what Roche stands for and this is also what the CEO stands for,” Helvea analyst Karl-Heinz Koch said.

NEXT STEP

Roche has been forging ahead in developing targeted therapies and Illumina’s technology would help it to progress further in this field as gene sequencing can help better identify which patients benefit from a given drug.

“As the next step, Roche will start talking to some important shareholders and try to convince them and also to weaken the mindset of the board members, but this will all take time as we saw with Ventana,” Voegtli said.

“I would say that seven months would be realistic. This would be a similar timescale to Ventana,” he said.

Capital Research Global Investors, Baillie Gifford & Co, Sands Capital Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Jennison Associates are the five biggest shareholders of Illumina. They collectively own about 45 percent of the company’s outstanding shares, according to Thomson Reuters data based on filings.

Roche, which has repeatedly said it wants to engage in constructive dialogue with Illumina, has named a slate of director candidates for election at Illumina in an effort to win control of the board.

Illumina for its part has adopted a “poison pill” defence strategy by introducing a rights agreement that would be triggered if any party owned more than 15 percent.

“In the case of Ventana, Roche managed to get an injunction against the defence mechanism that Ventana put in place. This is the same one that Illumina is using so we could see a repeat of this here,” Kepler Capital Markets’ Voegtli said.

Roche’s hostile takeout of Genentech also shows it is not afraid to play hardball if necessary.

Roche even once cut its original offer for the 44 percent of Genentech that it did not already own when Genentech shares fell below the offer price on uncertainty around Roche’s financing for the deal.

In the end, Roche did raise its offer to $46.8 billion, above the initial bid of $43.7 million, to clinch the deal.

“This is the third time that Schwan is at the forefront of a hostile takeover. If he wants something he goes for it. He is determined and he won’t be derailed,” Helvea’s Koch said.