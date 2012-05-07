UPDATE 1-Roche stops heart drug trial as data disappoint

(Releads, adds background)

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs company Roche has ended all studies in the development of a drug targeting heart disease, which some analysts had seen as a potential blockbuster, after poor results in a late stage trial.

The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board recommended stopping the trial due to a lack of meaningful efficacy of the drug, dalcetrapib, when added to existing standard of care in patients with stable coronary heart disease, Roche said.

“While we have always stated that dalcetrapib is a high-risk project, we are disappointed by the fact that this drug didn’t provide benefit to the patients in our study,” chief medical officer Hal Barron said on Monday.

In September, head of pharmaceutical research Jean-Jacques Garaud said the experimental drug, which raised “good” high-density cholesterol (HDL) substantially in a Phase II trail, had the potential to generate annual sales of $10 billion.

And in August, Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Race had flagged theoretical peak sales of 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.9 billion) but was adjusting his estimate for risk to 1.2 billion by 2016.

A Roche spokesman told Reuters the company never provided potential peak sales estimates. ($1 = 0.9160 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)