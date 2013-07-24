FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Roche's new leukaemia drug superior to Rituxan in study
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 24, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Roche's new leukaemia drug superior to Rituxan in study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on trial, background)

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Roche’s experimental leukaemia drug known as GA101 delayed disease progression in people with one of the most common forms of blood cancer longer than its top-seller Rituxan, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Roche is hoping GA101 will help fend off cheaper competition for Rituxan, which loses patent protection in Europe later this year, threatening a blockbuster product with nearly $7 billion in annual sales.

A late stage study showed GA101, or obinutuzumab, used in combination with chemotherapy, helped people with a particular form of leukaemia live longer without their disease worsening when compared with Rituxan which is also known as MabThera.

The drugs were given in conjunction with the commonly used chemotherapy chlorambucil to previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who also had other health problems, such as heart disease.

Roche said specific sugar molecules in GA101 were modified to change its interaction with the body’s immune cells, creating a unique antibody designed to engage the patient’s own immune system to help attack the cancerous cells.

Roche said final data from the study would be submitted to the American Society of Hematology’s annual meeting in December. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.