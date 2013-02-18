FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2013

Roche, Chiasma ink deal on gland disorder treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it would work with privately held Chiasma to develop and market a treatment for growth hormone disorders in a deal worth almost $600 million in upfront and milestone payments.

The companies will work on the development Octreolin, an oral form of a growth hormone treatment now only sold in injections. Octreolin is currently in a late stage trial for the treatment of a condition caused by excessive growth hormone.

Roche will make an upfront payment of $65 million to Chiasma, further milestone payments of up to $530 million and double digit royalties on net sales of Octreolin.

Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto

