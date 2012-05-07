Roche stops heart drug trial as data disappoint

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche said on Monday it would terminate all studies in the development of a drug targeting heart disease after it failed to improve patients’ health significantly in a late stage trial.

Roche said the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board recommended stopping the trial due to a lack of meaningful efficacy of the drug, dalcetrapib, when added to existing standard of care in patients with stable coronary heart disease.

“While we have always stated that dalcetrapib is a high-risk project, we are disappointed by the fact that this drug didn’t provide benefit to the patients in our study,” said Roche Chief Medical Officer Hal Barron.