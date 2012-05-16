FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche to present studies on advanced cancers at ASCO
May 16, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Roche to present studies on advanced cancers at ASCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG will present late-stage clinical trial data on drugs targeting advanced cancers at a key industry event next month, as it seeks to prove it has enough armoury in its pipeline to protect its oncology franchise.

The world’s largest maker of cancer drugs will present the EMILIA study on its drug trastuzumab emtansine or T-DM1 in patients with metastatic breast cancer who have previously received treatment with Herceptin and chemotherapy.

T-DM1 - billed as a success to Roche’s blockbuster drug Herceptin - is a targeted drug which delivers chemotherapy directly inside the cancerous cells, thereby causing fewer side effects.

At the meeting of American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago from June 1-5, Roche will also present clinical data on Avastin in patients with advanced colorectal and ovarian cancers.

Roche will also give updated survival results for its targeted skin cancer treatment Zelboraf. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

