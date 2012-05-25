FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche submits pertuzumab to Japan health body
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 25, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Roche submits pertuzumab to Japan health body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Roche’s Japanese subsidiary Chugai said on Friday it had submitted Roche’s experimental breast cancer drug to Japanese health authorities for approval.

Chugai has filed an application for approval with Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for pertuzumab, to treat patients with HER2-positivie metastatic or recurrent breast cancer.

U.S. health regulators have granted a priority review for pertuzumab and will decide whether to approve the drug by June 8. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.