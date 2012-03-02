FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
March 2, 2012 / 6:28 AM / 6 years ago

Roche drug relieves arthritis symptoms in tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 2 (Reuters) - Rheumatoid arthritis patients showed sharply reduced symptoms of their disease when treated with Roche arthritis drug RoActemra than those treated with a rival drug, the Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Friday.

Roche said preliminary results showed patients receiving RoActemra achieved a significantly greater reduction in disease activity after 24 weeks than those given adalimumab monotherapy.

“Now that there are several therapies approved to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis, trials comparing two active agents are critical as they provide important information to help healthcare professionals choose the right drug for their patients,” Roche Chief Medical Officer Hal Barron said in a statement.

In August, Roche won European backing for broader use of RoActemra to treat children with a rare and severe form of arthritis. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

