FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche sees alternatives to Illumina if bid fails
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 9:40 AM / 6 years ago

Roche sees alternatives to Illumina if bid fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - Roche still hopes to succeed in its $5.7 billion hostile cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina, but sees other alternatives if the takeover fails on price, the Swiss drugmaker’s chairman said on Tuesday.

“It remains our preference to reach a consensual takeover agreement with Illumina and to start talks about that,” Chairman Franz Humer told the Roche annual meeting of shareholders.

“Roche and Illumina could profit from a speedy merger, however there are also alternatives for us in this field if the takeover fails on price.”

Roche extended its offer for Illumina last week, showing its willingness to play a waiting game, a strategy that has paid off with takeover targets in the past, although it will probably ultimately have to raise its bid to win control.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.