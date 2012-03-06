Roche sees alternatives to Illumina if bid fails

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - Roche still hopes to succeed in its $5.7 billion hostile cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina, but sees other alternatives if the takeover fails on price, the Swiss drugmaker’s chairman said on Tuesday.

“It remains our preference to reach a consensual takeover agreement with Illumina and to start talks about that,” Chairman Franz Humer told the Roche annual meeting of shareholders.

“Roche and Illumina could profit from a speedy merger, however there are also alternatives for us in this field if the takeover fails on price.”

Roche extended its offer for Illumina last week, showing its willingness to play a waiting game, a strategy that has paid off with takeover targets in the past, although it will probably ultimately have to raise its bid to win control.