FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche H1 beats as top drugs sell well
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 5:17 AM / in 5 years

Roche H1 beats as top drugs sell well

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 sales 22.4 bln Sfr vs 22.1 bln in Reuters poll

* Core EPS 6.94 Sfr vs 6.92 Sfr in Reuters poll

BASEL, July 26 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG confirmed its outlook on Thursday after first-half core earnings per share beat expectations and the Swiss drugmaker said cost cuts in its research operations should lead to big annual savings.

Roche, the world’s largest maker of cancer drugs, said its first-half sales rose 3 percent to 22.4 billion Swiss francs ($22.61 billion), compared to the average analyst forecast of 22.1 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales at the dominant pharmaceuticals division beat forecasts as key cancer drug Avastin continued a return to growth. Hepatitis drug Pegasys and arthritis treatment Actemra also boosted the division’s performance.

Roche, which holds an investor day on Sept. 5, raised its reiterated that it hoped sales would grow in the low-to-mid single digit range at constant exchange rates this year, while core earnings would grow in the high single-digits. ($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.