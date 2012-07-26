Roche H1 beats as top drugs sell well

* H1 sales 22.4 bln Sfr vs 22.1 bln in Reuters poll

* Core EPS 6.94 Sfr vs 6.92 Sfr in Reuters poll

BASEL, July 26 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG confirmed its outlook on Thursday after first-half core earnings per share beat expectations and the Swiss drugmaker said cost cuts in its research operations should lead to big annual savings.

Roche, the world’s largest maker of cancer drugs, said its first-half sales rose 3 percent to 22.4 billion Swiss francs ($22.61 billion), compared to the average analyst forecast of 22.1 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales at the dominant pharmaceuticals division beat forecasts as key cancer drug Avastin continued a return to growth. Hepatitis drug Pegasys and arthritis treatment Actemra also boosted the division’s performance.

Roche, which holds an investor day on Sept. 5, raised its reiterated that it hoped sales would grow in the low-to-mid single digit range at constant exchange rates this year, while core earnings would grow in the high single-digits. ($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)