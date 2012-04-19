Roche says data in hepatitis treatment encouraging

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday initial data on a protease inhibitor, danoprevir, is encouraging against Hepatitis C.

“The high sustained viral response rates and encouraging safety data show danoprevir is potent and well-tolerated,” Roche development head Hal Barron said in a statement.

“Roche’s HCV portfolio includes multiple investigational drugs with different modes of action, allowing us to develop tailored treatments that aim to address the future needs of patients with chronic hepatitis C,” Barron said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)