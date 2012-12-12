FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche to invest 240 mln Sfr into German site; 50 new jobs
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 12, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Roche to invest 240 mln Sfr into German site; 50 new jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Roche said on Wednesday it will invest more than 240 million Swiss francs ($257 million) into Germany, including a new production facility near Munich for its diagnostics arm which will go into production next December and create 50 new jobs.

“This investment in meeting global demand for immunoassays is further evidence of the success of our personalised healthcare strategy,” Roche’s diagnostics operating chief Roland Diggelmann said.

An immunoassay is a diagnostic lab test used in diagnosing diseases. ($1 = 0.9325 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.