Roche stops diabetes drug's development after safety questions
July 10, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Roche stops diabetes drug's development after safety questions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 10 (Reuters) - Roche said it would stop developing aleglitazar, a diabetes treatment, due to safety reasons and lack of effectiveness.

“Roche is working with investigators to support the management of patients and their transition from aleglitazar treatment to other blood sugar control therapies,” Roche’s chief medical offer and head of product development Hal Barron said in a statement on Wednesday.

The undisclosed safety questions were uncovered by a safety review conducted by an independent group of drug experts during a late-stage trial.

Reporting By Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
