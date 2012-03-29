Roche may raise bid again if Illumina engaged-source

March 29 (Reuters) - Roche would be open to further raising its bid for Illumina above its latest $51 a share offer, if the U.S. gene sequencing company engaged in talks and Roche saw more value in its business, a source familiar with the situation said.

Earlier in the day, Roche raised its bid for Illumina to $6.7 billion to win over shareholders ahead of a key vote on April the 18th to renew Illumina’s board members.

But Roche is facing opposition from Illumina’s second-largest shareholder Baillie Gifford which owns over 11 percent of the company, the source and several shareholders said.

Roche and Illumina were not available for comment.