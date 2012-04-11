FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche calls offer for Illumina "starting point"
April 11, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 6 years ago

Roche calls offer for Illumina "starting point"

April 11 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, in a letter to Illumina Inc shareholders, called its sweetened $51-a-share offer for the maker of genetic analysis equipment “a more than reasonable starting point for negotiations.”

The latest salvo in Roche’s repeatedly rebuffed efforts to buy Illumina comes a week ahead of Illumina’s shareholders’ meeting and appears to indicate that Roche is willing to raise its offer.

Illumina shares have been trading above $51 and closed at $52.57 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

