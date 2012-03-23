FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche to sell cheaper cancer drugs in India
#Basic Materials
March 23, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 6 years

Roche to sell cheaper cancer drugs in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG will launch two locally branded cancer drugs in India at “significantly lower” prices by the end of this year or early next year, a Roche spokesman said on Friday.

Roche has tied-up with India’s Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd to launch local brands of its Herceptin and Mabthera cancer drugs, Daniel Grotzky said in a phone interview from the company headquarters in Basel, Switzerland.

“The scope is to enable access for a large majority of patients who currently pay out of pocket as well as to partner with the government to enable increased access to our products for people in need,” he said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

