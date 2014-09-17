Roche says plans to spend more than 500 mln Sfr on Swiss IT site

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Roche said it will invest over 500 million Swiss francs (535.05 million US dollars) on an information technology site in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, where it plans to employ 3,500 people by 2017.

“This investment marks a further step in Roche Kaiseraugst’s development into a cornerstone of Roche’s global production and logistics network and its biggest information technology center worldwide,” Roche executive Juerg Erismann said in a statement.

The Basel-based drugmaker said the investment will be used to build four IT buildings, two service buildings, and for general site upgrades in infrastructure and parking. (1 US dollar = 0.9345 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)