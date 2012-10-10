FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Roche, Lilly drugs chosen for trial to prevent early-onset Alzheimer's
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Roche, Lilly drugs chosen for trial to prevent early-onset Alzheimer's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - washington University in St. Louis: * Says Roche drug gantenerumab, Eli Lilly’s solanezumab chosen for

alzheimer’s prevention trial -- Washington university * Lilly beta secretase inhibitor also selected for potential inclusion

in global trial - Washington university * Trial expected to begin early 2013 to test three drugs; each target

alzheimer’s in different way -- Washington university * Trial to be conducted at Washington university by dominantly inherited

alzheimer’s network trials unit (dian tu) -- Washington university * Trial to involve 160 people with inherited gene mutations that typically lead

to alzheimer’s at young age -- Washington university

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.