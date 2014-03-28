FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche's subcutaneous MabThera approved in Europe
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 28, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Roche's subcutaneous MabThera approved in Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday that European regulators have approved a new timesaving formulation of its blood cancer drug MabThera, which it hopes will help extend the medicine’s shelf life.

The European Commission has given the nod to a new subcutaneous formulation of MabThera for common forms of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, which cuts down treatment time to five minutes from the 2.5 hours it takes to administer the drug intravenously.

The green light for this new MabThera formulation follows on from the European approval for a subcutaneous form of its breast cancer drug Herceptin last September.

Roche is banking on these new timesaving formulations to help prolong the shelf life of its older biotech drugs MabThera and Herceptin even as they lose patent protection.

It is also building its defences by bringing out so-called follow-on products, which are better versions of its mainstay products.

Last November, U.S. health regulators approved its drug Gazyva as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Roche is also testing the drug in patients with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The drugmaker has also won approval for two new breast cancer drugs, Perjeta and Kadcyla.

Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.