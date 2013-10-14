FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche to invest $879 million in manufacturing of biologics
#Healthcare
October 14, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Roche to invest $879 million in manufacturing of biologics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it would invest 800 million Swiss francs ($879 million) in the manufacturing of biologic medicines worldwide, creating 500 jobs.

Roche said the investment would be spread across its production sites in Penzberg in Germany, Basel in Switzerland and Vacaville and Oceanside in the United States.

“As the world’s largest supplier of biologics, Roche is committed to making the necessary investments to ensure ongoing supply of these medicines at the highest quality standards,”� said Daniel O‘Day, Chief Operating Officer of Roche’s Pharmaceuticals Division.

$1 = 0.9099 Swiss francs Reporting by Caroline Copley

