FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche suffers setback on cancer drug MetMab
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 3, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Roche suffers setback on cancer drug MetMab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - Roche said a committee recommended it halt studies of a development drug, onartuzumab, combined with Tarceva in non-small cell lung cancer because the treatment wasn’t shown to work in late-stage studies.

“We remain committed to helping patients with lung cancer and are studying several investigational medicines in this disease,” Roche Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development �Sandra Horning said in a statement on Monday.

The halt to the drug, also called MetMab, is a setback for the Basel-based company. Analysts had touted the drug, pending successful completion of trials, as a potential big seller because the treatment options for lung cancers are limited. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.