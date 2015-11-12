FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche to take 1.6 bln Sfr charge to exit sites in Europe, US
November 12, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Roche to take 1.6 bln Sfr charge to exit sites in Europe, US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Roche is exiting four manufacturing sites in Europe and the United States in a move that will impact 1,200 jobs as it addresses “current underutilisation” resulting from its changing portfolio of medications.

The Swiss drugmaker’s decision, to result in restructuring charges of 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.60 billion) through 2021, impacts locations in Clarecastle, Ireland; Leganes, Spain; Segrate, Italy; and Florence in the United States.

Up to 600 million francs of the charges will be in cash, the company said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 1.0010 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)

