Roche and Polyphor sign license agreement worth up to $548 mln
#Healthcare
November 4, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Roche and Polyphor sign license agreement worth up to $548 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Swiss pharma group Roche said on Monday it signed a license agreement to develop and commercialise privately held Polyphor’s investigational antibiotic, POL7080, against certain ‘superbug’ infections found in hospitals.

Roche could pay up to 500 million Swiss francs ($547.98 million) under the terms of the agreement, including an upfront payment of 35 million Swiss francs and milestone payments of up to 465 million francs, the group said in a statement.

In addition, Polyphor is entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties on product sales and will retain the option to co-promote an inhaled formulation of POL7080 in Europe, Roche said.

POL7080 belongs to a new class of antibiotics that kills Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a so-called ‘superbug’ bacterium found in hospitals and resistant to many antibiotic treatments, by a novel mode of action, Roche said.

It has demonstrated clinical safety and tolerability in a Phase I clinical trial and holds promise for the treatment of serious and often life-threatening bacterial infections caused by multi-drug resistant Pseudomonas species, Roche said. ($1 = 0.9125 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
