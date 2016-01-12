FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche says FDA grants priority review for cancer drug application
#Market News
January 12, 2016

Roche says FDA grants priority review for cancer drug application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Roche said on Tuesday that U.S. regulators have granted priority review to its venetoclax drug application, buoying the Swiss company’s hopes for the treatment for a hard-to-treat type of blood cancer it is developing with partner AbbVie.

The companies have said the drug, which won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status last year, has met its primary treatment goal in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who had a so-called 17p gene deletion. The mutation has been associated with aggressive cancer and survival of less than 2 to 3 years after diagnosis.

 (Reporting by John Miller)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
