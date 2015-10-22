FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Roche raises 2015 sales outlook after 9M revenue beats forecast
October 22, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Roche raises 2015 sales outlook after 9M revenue beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes day of the week to Thursday in the first paragraph.)

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Roche on Thursday raised its full-year sales outlook after reporting revenue in the first nine months of the year increased more than analysts had forecast.

The Swiss drug maker said nine-month sales rose 2 percent to 35.525 billion Swiss francs ($37.02 billion), higher than the 35.4 billion francs forecast by analysts. In constant currencies, sales rose 6 percent.

Roche now says it expects sales growth in the mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates, up from a previous forecast of low- to mid-single digit growth. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow ahead of sales at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)

