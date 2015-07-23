Roche says first-half sales rise 3 pct, 2015 outlook confirmed

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Roche posted a 3 percent year-on-year rise in first-half sales on Thursday as demand for its oncology drugs helped offset the strength of the Swiss franc.

Investors are banking on Roche’s ability to retain its market-leading position in cancer medicine as it advances into the hot new field of immunotherapy, where it faces rivals such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck.

When adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales rose 6 percent.

Roche reiterated its forecast for 2015 sales to grow in the low-to-mid single digit range, after stripping out currency fluctuations, with core earnings per share (EPS) growing faster. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)