Roche 2015 core net income 11.8 bln Sfr, missing estimates
#Healthcare
January 28, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Roche 2015 core net income 11.8 bln Sfr, missing estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Thursday missed analyst expectations by posting 2015 core net income of 11.84 billion Swiss francs ($11.64 billion).

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected full-year net income of 12.2 billion Swiss francs, down about 1 percent from 2014 when the company booked gains from a disposal.

Sales rose 1 percent to 48.145 billion francs, the world’s biggest maker of cancer drugs said, compared to analyst forecasts of 48.4 billion francs. In constant currencies, sales rose 5 percent. ($1 = 1.0173 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
