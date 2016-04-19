FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche confirms full-year 2016 outlook as Q1 sales beat forecast
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 19, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Roche confirms full-year 2016 outlook as Q1 sales beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche reiterated on Tuesday that it expects to achieve its full-year targets after sales during the first three months of 2016 rose 4 percent, beating analyst expectations.

The Basel-based company expects sales to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit percentages at constant exchange rates, with faster growth of core earnings per share. It plans to boost its dividend in Swiss francs.

In a statement, Roche said first-quarter sales rose to 12.4 billion Swiss francs ($12.87 billion) compared to the 12.3 billion francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.