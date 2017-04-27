FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche Q1 sales beat expectations, helped by rising Tecentriq revenue
April 27, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 4 months ago

Roche Q1 sales beat expectations, helped by rising Tecentriq revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche's first-quarter sales rose 4 percent, more than expected, as the biggest maker of oncology medicines was helped by its new cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq and by strong sales of its older drugs.

Sales rose to 12.94 billion Swiss francs ($13.03 billion), Roche said in a statement, compared to the 12.704 billion franc average estimate of analysts in a Reuters poll. The company, which confirmed its 2017 full-year targets, releases earnings details in July.

Sales of Tecentriq hit 113 million francs, more than the 103 million estimate in the Reuters poll, with revenue from mainstay cancer drugs Avastin, Rituxan and Herceptin also beating expectations. ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)

