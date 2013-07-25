FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top three drugs boost Roche's first-half earnings
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 25, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Top three drugs boost Roche's first-half earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BASEL, Switzerland, July 25 (Reuters) - Strong sales of its top three drugs and new expensive breast cancer treatments helped Roche Holding AG post a bigger-than-expected rise in first-half core earnings of 10 percent.

The world’s largest maker of cancer drugs said first-half sales rose 4 percent to 23.295 billion Swiss francs ($24.91 billion), generating core earnings per share (EPS) of 7.58 francs, up 10 percent.

Analysts on average had forecast sales of 23.293 billion francs and core EPS of 7.35 francs in a Reuters poll.

Sales of its top-three cancer medicines - Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin - helped offset a weaker performance by its hepatitis drug pegasys.

It also had strong sales of its new breast cancer drugs, Perjeta and Kadcyla, which it plans to use in combination with its third-best seller Herceptin. Sales of the three drugs grew 11 percent to 3.3 billion francs in the first half.

The Basel-based firm expects full-year sales to grow in line with 2012 when they rose 7 percent, and core earnings to rise ahead of revenues. It said it expected to further increase its dividend in 2013. ($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.