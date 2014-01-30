FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Strong franc weighs on Roche full-year profit
January 30, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Strong franc weighs on Roche full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in lead)

BASEL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche reported full-year profit on Thursday that fell short of expectations, hit by the strengthening of the Swiss franc against the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen.

The Basel-based firm said full-year sales rose 3 percent to 46.78 billion Swiss francs ($52.22 billion), in line with analysts expectations for 46.87 billion francs in a Reuters poll. [ID:

Core earnings per share were up 6 percent at 14.27 francs, missing the average analyst forecast of 14.9 francs.

The world’s largest maker of cancer drugs guided for 2014 sales to grow in the low-to-mid single digits percentage, while core earnings per share (EPS) should grow ahead of sales.

$1 = 0.8959 Swiss francs Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan

