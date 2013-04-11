FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche Q1 sales rise 5 pct, confident in full-year outlook
April 11, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Roche Q1 sales rise 5 pct, confident in full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG maintained its forecast of rising sales and profits this year after growth in its mainstay cancer medicines helped it post solid first-quarter sales.

The world’s largest maker of cancer drugs said first-quarter sales rose 5 percent to 11.589 billion Swiss francs ($12.44 billion), compared with the average analyst forecast of 11.449 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

“Based on the first-quarter results, I am confident we will meet our full-year targets,” Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in a statement.

The Basel-based firm, which kicks off the first-quarter reporting season for major drugmakers, expects full-year sales to grow in line with 2012 when they rose 7 percent, and core earnings to rise ahead of revenues. ($1 = 0.9315 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

