Roche in cooperation deal for autism treatment
June 19, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Roche in cooperation deal for autism treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Tuesday it planned to work together with Seaside Therapeutics develop treatments targeting the molecular basis for autism spectrum disorders and fragile X syndrome.

“The alliance aims to speed up research and development in this field and lead a fundamental change in the treatment paradigm,” the Basel-based firm said in a statement.

Seaside, based in Massachusetts, will license patents and Roche will then lead the development and commercialisation of them, they said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

