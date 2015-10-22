UPDATE 1-ImmunoGen, Roche gastric cancer drug fails study

(Adds details)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - ImmunoGen Inc said the gastric cancer drug it is developing with Roche Holding AG did not meet the main goal in a large study.

ImmunoGen entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Roche for Kadcyla this year. (1.usa.gov/1OKm5xF)

Kadcyla, approved in 2013 for the treatment of late-stage breast cancer, was being tested as a second-line treatment for gastric cancer in the late-stage study.

The drug raked in revenue of about $580.3 million this year.

Kadcyla carries a cell-killing payload directly into cancer cells, causing fewer cases of common chemotherapy side effects like hair loss.

Detailed findings from the trial will be reported at a future medical conference, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)