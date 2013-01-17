FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche says new supplies of Tamiflu capsules to meet demand
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

Roche says new supplies of Tamiflu capsules to meet demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG said U.S. regulators have allowed it to begin selling the company’s own reserve stock of Tamiflu capsules in the United States, and that the extra supplies of the flu treatment should meet patient demand for that formulation for the rest of this flu season.

The Swiss drugmaker, which has reported a shortage of a different liquid formulation used by children, said in an e-mailed statement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow it to sell Tamiflu capsules in different packaging from what is currently available in the United States.

It said the capsules, at the standard 75 milligram dose, contain the same medicine as currently available product.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.